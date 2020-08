The four suspects arrested while traveling in a van in Naula in defiance of police orders have been remanded until the 4th of next month.



This was after the suspects were produced before Naula Magistrate, Nalaka Sanjeewa Weerasinghe.



The suspects who have been remanded are aged between 35 and 38 and residents of the Weherabedda area in Kurunegala.



The group had fled in a van yesterday defying police orders.