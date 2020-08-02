Attendance+of+school+children+is+at+a+satisfactory+level

With the commencement of Grades 11, 12 and 13 in schools that were closed due to the Coronavirus expansion, the attendance of children in those grades has been reported to be high.



According to our correspondents, children were seen coming to school following hygiene procedures.



The Ministry of Education has decided to close schools for two weeks from the 13th following the re-emergence of the coronavirus threat in the country centering around the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.



Accordingly, only Grades 11, 12, and 13 commenced today. The Ministry of Education stated that schools for these grades will be conducted from 7.30 am to 3.30 pm.



Kingsley Ranawaka, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) said that the Sisu Sariya buses operated by the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) have been restored to normal operation from today and the numbers will be increased from August 10.