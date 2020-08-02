Corona test results in 36 minutes - a new methodology from Singapore

A team of scientists at a university in Singapore has developed an improved method of obtaining corona test results in 36 minutes.
Current testing methods require highly technically trained staff and can take hours to obtain results, according to foreign reports.
The new system, which can also be used as a mobile test kit, can even project and test the community.
Current testing methods require highly technically trained staff and can take hours to obtain results, according to foreign reports.
The new system, which can also be used as a mobile test kit, can even project and test the community.