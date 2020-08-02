Political+party+secretaries+and+the+election+commission+in+a+discussion

Discussions are currently underway between the Elections Commission and several parties including the Secretaries of Political Parties to take a final decision regarding providing the quarantined persons the opportunity to vote in the forthcoming general election to be held on the 31st.



The discussion commenced at around 10.30 am at the Election Commission chaired by its Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya.



In addition to the secretaries of political parties, permanent representatives of political parties as well as election monitoring organizations are participating in the relevant discussion.



The discussion will also focus on the counting of votes and the holding of general elections under restricted conditions due to coronavirus.