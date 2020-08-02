US+Consulate+in+China+closed

The US Consulate in Chendu, China has been closed and the diplomatic staff has left.



This is according to a notice issued by China to close the US Consulate office within 72 hours.



Last week, China closed the Chinese consulate in Houston, USA, after being accused of harboring a Chinese scientist accused of visa fraud.



This was according to an announcement made by America. In response, the Chinese government has ordered the closure of the US Consulate in Chendu, China.