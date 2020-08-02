Sri+Lanka+Cricket+to+make+a+decision+on+Kusal+Mendis

The attention of Sri Lanka Cricket has been drawn to conducting a disciplinary inquiry against cricketer Kusal Mendis, who has been charged with causing the death of a person in a road accident.



A senior official of Sri Lanka Cricket stated that the relevant suggestion will be presented to the cricket committee that is being today.



Sri Lanka Cricket has the power to conduct disciplinary inquiries into contracted players.



Kusal Mendis recently agreed to pay Rs. one million as compensation to the family members of the person who died in a collision with Kusal Mendis' car.