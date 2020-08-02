Unidentified+body+washed+ashore+in+Talaimannar+

An unidentified body has been found on the beach in the south bank area of the old Talaimannar old bridge.
The body was found by the police following a notification issued by the Navy this morning.
The police have reported the matter to the Talaimannar Magistrate's Court.
The Talaimannar Police are conducting further investigations.
