A reserve sub inspector who attempted to obtain a sexual bribe from a woman has been arrested in the Pahala Bomiriya area in Kaduwela.

This was to convert a case pending in the High Court against her husband to a minor charge sheet and to re-issue her passport in this regard.

The officers of the Bribery Commission arrested the relevant Sub Inspector of Police at a house in the Lower Bomiriya area last night.

He is a Reserve Sub Inspector attached to the Biyagama Police.