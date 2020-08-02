Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee granted approval to conduct the inaugural Lanka Premier League T20 Tournament from August 28 to September 20.



Five teams - Colombo, Kandy, Galle Dambulla and Jaffna - will be participating in the competition



Accordingly, 23 matches are scheduled to be played at five international cricket stadiums in the country.



Sri Lanka Cricket has announced that more than 70 international cricketers, including Sri Lankan cricketers, will take part in the tournament.



Sri Lanka Cricket has stated that the match schedule and team squads will be announced in the near future.