STF+security+for+Puttalam+due+to+motorcycle+parades+violating+election+laws

The Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya has stated that the program planned for those who are being quarantined in quarantine centers and at homes to cast their votes on the 31st will not be implemented.



He said this while addressing the media after a discussion with representatives of political parties this morning.



Meanwhile, a series of videos including a motorcycle parades being held in Puttalam in violation of election laws are circulating on social media these days.



Journalists also inquired about this situation from the Chairman of the Election Commission.



He stated that taking the relevant issues into consideration instructions have been given to deploy the Police Special Task Force in Puttalam.