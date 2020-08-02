Shape+of+the+Victoria+Dam+has+changed

It has been revealed that the shape of the Victoria Dam, the first dam to be built in Sri Lanka using concrete in the shape of a double arch, has now changed.



Wasantha Ehelapitiya, the engineer in charge of the Victoria Reservoir, said that this was revealed by comparing satellite imagery with the equipment installed at the dam.



A national newspaper had reported today that there was a large patch in the 500-meter-high dam and he stated this when we inquired about it.



However, the engineer in charge of the reservoir said that the patch had been there for several years and commented on the change in the shape of the dam.

The Victoria Reservoir, which opened in 1985, was built with British financial assistance.



However, Victoria Reservoir Engineer Wasantha Ehelapitiya pointed out that the water capacity of the reservoir is currently declining due to various reasons including unauthorized occupation of the reservation belonging to the reservoir.