Estimate+for+the+reconstruction+of+the+Buwaneka+building+over+9+million

The Ministry of Buddhasasana, Culture and Religious Affairs has estimated that the renovation of the building that housed the Buwaneka Hotel in Kurunegala with archaeological value will cost around Rs. 9 million.



Secretary to the Ministry, Bandula Harischandra stated that further discussions were held regarding the approximate estimate prepared by the Department of Archeology at a meeting chaired by the Anunayake Theras, cultural and archaeological experts.



Accordingly, action will be taken to recover the money from the Kurunegala Municipal Council, the North Western Provincial Council and the Road Development Authority, the Secretary said.



According to a statement issued by the Attorney General, the police have also recorded statements from the Mayor of the Kurunegala Municipal Council Thushara Sanjeewa regarding this incident