සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Estimate for the reconstruction of the Buwaneka building over 9 million

Monday, 27 July 2020 - 22:07

Estimate+for+the+reconstruction+of+the+Buwaneka+building+over+9+million
The Ministry of Buddhasasana, Culture and Religious Affairs has estimated that the renovation of the building that housed the Buwaneka Hotel in Kurunegala with archaeological value will cost around Rs. 9 million.

Secretary to the Ministry, Bandula Harischandra stated that further discussions were held regarding the approximate estimate prepared by the Department of Archeology at a meeting chaired by the Anunayake Theras, cultural and archaeological experts.

Accordingly, action will be taken to recover the money from the Kurunegala Municipal Council, the North Western Provincial Council and the Road Development Authority, the Secretary said.

According to a statement issued by the Attorney General, the police have also recorded statements from the Mayor of the Kurunegala Municipal Council Thushara Sanjeewa regarding this incident
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:40

With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More

Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More

Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
02 August 2020
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.