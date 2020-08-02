The root cause of the protest against a group who went to enter a land in Nittambuwa, the trending story on social media (video)

A group of people who have been living in a 30 Acre land at Nittambuwa - Kalalpitiya for many years have protested to a group of people who had gone claiming that the land belonged to them.

A video showing the conflict is currently being shared on social media.

It is reported that a businessman in the Kollupitiya area has given this land to the residents as a gift deed, but after the death of the businessman, one of his relative’s has claimed that he is the real owner of the land.

Nittambuwa police officers were also present at the protest and the son and father of the family now living in the land have been produced before the Attanagalla court and remanded last night (26), for breach of peace.