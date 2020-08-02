Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter recover, leave hospital

World beauty queen and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was admitted to Nanavathi Hospital in Mumbai due to Covid-19 infection, has left the hospital today with her daughter Aradhya after recovering. She was in hospital for over 10 days.



Her husband Abhishek said in a tweet that Aishwarya and their eight-year-old daughter had tested negative and been sent home.



However, her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are still in hospital with the coronavirus infection.



"Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.



Meanwhile, the number of corona virus infections reported in India on a daily basis has reached nearly 50,000 for the first time, according to foreign reports.



That's up from 49,931 reported cases in the last 24 hours ending this morning.



The number of corona infected people in the country has exceeded 1.4 million, bringing the total number of corona deaths to 32,866 with 708 deaths reported yesterday.



