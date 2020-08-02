One+million+infected+with+covid-19+reported+worldwide+in+four+days+

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections has increased by one million in four days.
There are currently more than 1.6 million cases of corona virus infection worldwide, with a death toll of 6,52,000.
The number of people in the world who have been infected with the coronavirus and recovered has now surpassed 10 million.
