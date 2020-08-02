Commission begins questioning former director of state intelligence who first received the warning of the Easter attacks (video)





The Presidential Commission appointed to inquire the Easter Attacks today commenced questioning the then Director of the State Intelligence, Nilantha Jayawardena, who was the first to receive prior information and warning on the series of terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday.



At the request of Nilantha Jayawardena and the Attorney General's Department, which supports the Commission, the hearing was held without being opened to the media.



However, the majority of the Commissioners of the Presidential Commission were of the opinion that at least part of this inquiry should be open to the media.