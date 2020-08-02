The previous government increased taxes and stole people's money (Video)





Here are some of the views expressed by various politicians.



Former parliamentarian Daya Gamage stated that although they presented Sajith thinking that he could win, in the end the UNP was defeated.



Former UNP MP Hesha Vithanage stated that there were thieves in his government as well.



Addressing a public meeting Prasanna Ranaweera stated that Sajith Ranil's factions are again demanding power without shame.



The candidate of the Jathika Jana Balawegaya, Samantha Vidyaratne stated that the real devil will appear after the election.



Vasudeva Nanayakkara stated that the previous government increased taxes and stole people's money.



Navin Dissanayake has stated that he hopes to lead the UNP after Ranil Wickremesinghe.



Minister Prasanna Ranatunga stated that candidates cry on the election platform to gain sympathy.