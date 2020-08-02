Showery+condition+to+enhance+to+some+extent

The showery condition over the island, particularly in the south-western parts, is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days from this evening (28), says the Department of Meteorology.



Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Heavy rainfalls of more than 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Northern and Eastern provinces too.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



The Department also says coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle due to the effect of swell waves.



People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.