Travel restrictions relaxed in Yaya 01, 02 in Rajanganaya

With 23 more Covid-19 patients reported yesterday (27), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,805.



The Government Information Department says 17 of them are inmates of the Senapura rehabilitation centre, while five are arrivals from Qatar and another from Saudi Arabia.



A total of 673 infected persons remain under medical care, while 2,121 have recovered.



In Rajanganaya, travel restrictions imposed on the Yaya 01 and 02 areas have been relaxed, while Yaya 03, 04, 05 and 06 continue with the restrictions.



Meanwhile, public health inspectors are meeting prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees at 10.30 am today for a discussion on their continuing boycott of all infectious disease prevention work.