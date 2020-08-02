Jordan’s police fire tear gas at Sri Lankan migrant workers

Jordan’s police have fired tear gas at Sri Lankan migrant workers who staged a protest over their loss of jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It was after a tense situation arose between the workers and Sri Lankan Embassy officials.
Meanwhile, a former lawyer moved a fundamental rights petition in the Supreme Court yesterday (27) seeking an order to authorities to repatriate Sri Lankans overseas who are affected by the pandemic.
