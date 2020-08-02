Postponed postal voting in Rajanganaya tomorrow (video)





The postal voting put off in the Rajanganaya divisional secretariat area due to the Covid-19 pandemic will now take place tomorrow (29), says Election Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya.



Postal voting there will start at 9.00 am at the divisional secretariat, office of the medical officer of health and the zonal education office and close at 4.00 pm.



The distribution of official poll cards in the Rajanganaya divisional secretariat area begins today, says the EC chairman.



It will continue until 02 August.