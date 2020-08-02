All+tanks+to+be+renovated+properly+under+national+programme

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says a national programme will be implemented to properly renovate all tanks in the country.



People in all districts where he visited in recent days highlighted that tanks and irrigations have not been renovated for a long time, he says.



This is having an adverse impact on agriculture and day-to-day life of these people.



The president yesterday (27) attended several more public meetings in Kurunegala in support of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidates.



One event happened at the Kuliyapitiya Cooperative grounds.



Self-employed in the pottery industry present at another meeting at Neralugama grounds at Dummalasuriya in Bingiriya brought the president’s attention to their grievances.