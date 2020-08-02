Latest+method+is+to+throw+parcels+into+prisons+buses

The Prisons Department has detected a new means by which banned items are given from the outside to prison inmates.



The latest method is to throw parcels into prison buses that take inmates to courts.



One instance was reported yesterday (27) at Kalutara town, where several persons threw parcels into a prison bus.



Two parcels missed the target and prison officers ambushed the throwers and captured them.



The parcel that landed inside the prison bus contained tobacco leaves and several mobile phones.



Previously, banned items were thrown into prisons, but with strengthened security, this new means has come to be employed.