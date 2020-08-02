Couple in three-wheeler, pedestrian killed in road accident

Three persons in their 50s, including a couple, were killed in a road accident at Karamada in Gelioya on the Peradeniya-Gampola road yesterday afternoon (27).



A motorcyclist on his way towards Gelioya collided with a pedestrian, who was then run over by a three-wheeler that crashed into a parked car and toppled.



The pedestrian, the driver of the three-wheeler, his wife and another woman travelling with them, were seriously injured.



They were rushed to hospitals in Kandy and Peradeniya.



The pedestrian (54), the three-wheeler driver (54) and his wife (53) succumbed to their injuries.