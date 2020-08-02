Ex-PM+of+Malaysia+guilty+on+all+charges+in+corruption+trial

Najib Razak, a former Malaysian prime minister, has been found guilty of all seven charges in the first of several multi-million dollar corruption trials.



He had pleaded not guilty to the charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power, the BBC reports.



The scandal around Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund has uncovered a global web of fraud and corruption.

The verdicts centred on 10 million US dollars transferred from the fund to the then-prime minister's private accounts.



Najib was in office from 2009 to 2018.