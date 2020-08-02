Showery+condition+to+enhance+today+and+tomorrow

The showery condition over the island, particularly in the south-western part is expected to enhance to some extent today (28) and tomorrow due to a low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, says the Department of Meteorology.



Very heavy rainfalls of more than 150 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Heavy rainfalls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in the Northern, North-central and Northwestern provinces and in the Trincomalee district.



The Wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times in the Southern province, Polonnaruwa and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



The Department warns that heavy rains may trigger landslides in hilly areas, while water inundation in low lying areas and uprooting of large avenue trees are likely.



It advises people living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) and drivers and people using roads in the hilly areas to be vigilant.



Adequate precautions should be taken to minimize damages caused by lightning.



Beware of fallen trees and power lines and be alert on the advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology.



For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.