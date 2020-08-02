සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Showery condition to enhance today and tomorrow

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 - 11:18

Showery+condition+to+enhance+today+and+tomorrow
The showery condition over the island, particularly in the south-western part is expected to enhance to some extent today (28) and tomorrow due to a low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, says the Department of Meteorology.

Very heavy rainfalls of more than 150 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy rainfalls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in the Northern, North-central and Northwestern provinces and in the Trincomalee district.

The Wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times in the Southern province, Polonnaruwa and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.

The Department warns that heavy rains may trigger landslides in hilly areas, while water inundation in low lying areas and uprooting of large avenue trees are likely.

It advises people living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) and drivers and people using roads in the hilly areas to be vigilant.

Adequate precautions should be taken to minimize damages caused by lightning.

Beware of fallen trees and power lines and be alert on the advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology.

For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:40

With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More

Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More

Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
02 August 2020
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.