Lady+lecturer+injured+in+wild+jumbo+attack+undergoes+surgery

The lady technology lecturer of the Jaffna University’s Kilinochchi Campus, who was injured in a wild elephant attack a week ago, underwent surgery today (28).
Thirty-two-year-old Gayathri Dilrukshi came under the attack in Kilinochchi and was first treated at Kilinochchi and Jaffna Hospital.
She was later airlifted to Colombo National Hospital.
