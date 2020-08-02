Minister Weerawansa rolls his eyes over ex-JVP MP’s remark (video)



Minister Wimal Weerawansa says he merely rolled his eyes over the remark made by former JVP MP Vijitha Herath that the police treat Sinhalese and Muslims differently.



Speaking at ‘Salakuna’ political talk show of Hiru TV, the minister charged that Herath was targeting the Tamil Diaspora with his statement.



It was a complete falsehood when the former JVP MP said Sinhalese are freed after violating traffic laws, while Muslims are tortured over similar offences, minister Weerawansa said, stressing that what happened mostly was the other way around.



He recalled how certain Muslims rode motorcycles on the roads without wearing helmets.



The minister also said that Risath Bathiudeen had no place in the next government.