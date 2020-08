It could be seen after the General Election as to who wields power in the estates, says the son of the late Arumugam Thondaman.



Jeevan Thondaman was answering a question posed by journalists after he called on the Maha Nayake of the Asgiriya Chapter in Kandy.



Asked if Palani Digambaran was a challenge to him, he questioned as to who he was.



Jeevan Thondaman added that he was seeking power not to become a king-maker, but to serve the people.