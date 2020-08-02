Police to probe Sanath Nishantha’s law violations

An investigation is to be carried out into ex-MP Sanath Nishantha’s allegedly having violated traffic laws as well as election regulations.



Acting IGP C.D. Wickremaratne ordered the DIG in charge of the northwestern province to submit a report, says police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne.



Social media has posted pictures of the former parliamentarian and his supporters riding unregistered motorcycles without wearing helmets while electioneering.