Police to probe Sanath Nishantha’s law violations

An investigation is to be carried out into ex-MP Sanath Nishantha’s allegedly having violated traffic laws as well as election regulations.
Acting IGP C.D. Wickremaratne ordered the DIG in charge of the northwestern province to submit a report, says police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne.
Social media has posted pictures of the former parliamentarian and his supporters riding unregistered motorcycles without wearing helmets while electioneering.
