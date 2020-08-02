සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

NSC was alerted last January about Zahran – ex-chief of State Intelligence (video)

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 - 16:41

The National Security Council (NSC) was informed, both orally and in writing, in January last year with regard to the terrorist activities by Zahran Hashim, says former director of State Intelligence Nilantha Jayawardena.

For the first time, he yesterday (27) appeared before the presidential commission that inquires into the Easter Sunday attacks.

The first three hours of his giving evidence was closed for the media.

Jayawardena said he had sent 2,738 intelligence and other reports to the deference secretary during his tenure as the director of State Intelligence from 03 March 2015 to 31 May 2019.

The IGP was sent 2,343 reports and 925 reports given to the head of National Intelligence, he said.

The ex-director said he informed the NSC that Zahran was clearly a terrorist, not an extremist, as he continued to justify IS ideology and that he called for the man’s arrest.

He said he also made references, in his reports, to the vandalizing of Buddha statues at Mawanella and the finding of explosives at Wanathawilluwa.

None of the reports was met with a positive response, Jayawardena said.

Answering a question, he said he clearly knew Zahran to be a terrorist even before a foreign intelligence service alerted on 04 April about possible attacks on Easter Sunday.

He also said he knew him to be spreading IS ideology in various areas and was in hiding in Kekunagolla, about which he informed the responsible parties.

Questioned as to why Zahran was not arrested even then, Jayawardena said the investigators should have been on alert when being informed by the intelligence.

He is presently giving evidence before the commission for the second day.
