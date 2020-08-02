Turmeric importations suspended to protect local producers - president (video)





The importation of turmeric has been suspended in order to protect the interests of local producers, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa said yesterday (27).



He made the announcement during a chat with the people at a public meeting at Weerambugedara Pradeshiya Sabha grounds in Kurunegala.



Thereafter, the president attended a public rally at Neralugama grounds in Dummalasuriya.



While on his way to Pannala afterwards, he conversed with the people lining the road.



President Rajapaksa is due to take part in several public meetings today in support of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidates in Colombo district.