Shortage+of+motorcycles+in+local+market

The local market is facing a shortage of motorcycles following a restriction on importations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Executive committee member of the association of motorcycle importers in the southern province Asitha Perera says this could result in an increase in motorcycles and spare parts in the future.
