Five hurt in clash between Risath, Masthan supporters

A clash between supporters of two rival political parties at Puvarasankulam in Vavuniya has left five persons in hospital with injuries.



Reports say an exchange of words between factions belonging to Risath Bathiudeen and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidate

Cader Masthan around 7.45 pm yesterday (27) turned into an attack using stones and clubs.



Masthan was also present at the scene.



Four of his supporters and another from Bathiudeen’s side were taken to Vavuniya General Hospital afterwards.



Two vehicles of Masthan’s supporters suffered damage.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission reports receiving 5,773 election-related complaints.