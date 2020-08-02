Disciplinary+inquiry+against+Kusal+Mendis

The executive committee of Sri Lanka Cricket, at a meeting yesterday (27), decided to initiate a disciplinary inquiry against batsman Kusal Mendis, who is accused of causing a fatal vehicle accident.
The SLC’s disciplinary committee will be asked to conduct the inquiry, said a senior spokesman for the institution.
Meanwhile, the SLC is presently having a special general meeting at a hotel in Colombo.
