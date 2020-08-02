Court’s orders to Wayamba governor and Kurunegala mayor

The Kurunegala magistrate today (28) ordered the Kurunegala mayor to handover to court all files pertaining to the demolished archaeological site in the town.



The order was given on an application by the attorney general, says the AG's coordinating officer.



On a further application by the AG, the magistrate ordered the governor of the north-western province to handover to the court all files and minutes pertaining to the Kurunegala city development committee.