Covid-19 patients in Sri Lanka rise to 2,807

With two more Covid-19 patients reported today (28), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,807.
The Government Information Department says both are arrivals from the United Arab Emirates.
The number of Covid-19 positive persons, who have recovered so far, has gone up to 2,296, with a latest batch of 175 persons being discharged from hospital following recovery.
Presently, 500 patients remain in hospital.
The Government Information Department says both are arrivals from the United Arab Emirates.
The number of Covid-19 positive persons, who have recovered so far, has gone up to 2,296, with a latest batch of 175 persons being discharged from hospital following recovery.
Presently, 500 patients remain in hospital.