Two workers nabbed selling cannabis at Ratnapura district secretariat (video)





An office assistant and a private security guard have been arrested for selling Kerala Cannabis in the premises of the Ratnapura district secretariat.



The Army intelligence and the Ratnapura police found 150 grams of the narcotic from the travelling bag of the former.



Disguised as would-be buyers, officers first met a security guard about 150 metres away from the secretariat office and asked for Rs. 15,000 worth of cannabis.



When officers said the amount of cannabis given was not enough, they were taken inside the Secretariat office to meet with the office assistant.



Then, the arrests were made.



The suspects are due to be produced before courts.