Malaysia’s ex-PM gets 12-year jail term in corruption trial

A Malaysian court has sentenced former Prime Minister Najib Razak to 12 years in jail after finding him guilty on all seven counts in the first of several multi-million dollar corruption trials, the BBC reports.



Najib had pleaded not guilty to the charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power.



The 1MDB scandal around a state-owned wealth fund in Malaysia has uncovered a global web of fraud and corruption.



Najib, in office from 2009 to 2018, is expected to remain out of prison until appeals are exhausted.



He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for abuse of power, and 10 years in jail for each of six counts of money laundering and breach of trust.



The sentences are to run concurrently.