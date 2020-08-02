Travel+restrictions+in+Rajanganaya+lifted+in+several+stages

Travel restrictions in Rajanganaya will be lifted in several stages



The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe has stated that steps will be taken to phase out the restrictions imposed on the Rajanganaya Medical Officer's Division to prevent the spread of the Covid 19 virus.



Accordingly, it has been decided to remove the travel restrictions imposed on the relevant areas as follows.



Areas where travel restrictions will be lifted after July 27, 2020



Kalundegama

Sirimapura

Yaya 01 (excluding the rear portion behind the fair)

Yaya 02



Areas where travel restrictions will be lifted after July 31, 2020



Yaya 01 (the section behind the fair)

Yaya 03

Yaya04

Yaya05

Yaya 06 / Angamuwa