New story on Nittambuwa land incident revealed (Video)

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 - 20:22

Andrew Samarakoon made a special statement to Hiru regarding the video shared on social media showing a group of people protesting against entering into a 30-acre land in Kalalpitiya, Nittambuwa.

He says that there is a court case in this regard and that the court has given him permission to use the bungalow in the relevant estate.

He also stated that an old employee of the estate who lives in the garage of the estate is not willing to leave the estate and is trying to claim ownership of the estate.

He alleges that there is a group that seizes lands by forging deeds and that his uncle was killed by such a group.

He said that since the Nittambuwa land owned by the uncle now belongs to him, legal action has been taken and security guards have been deployed to protect the estate and himself as well as the employees.

When inquired about this matter, the OIC of the Nittambuwa Police stated that the court had allowed Andrew Samarakoon to enter the estate and use the bungalow and that the police officers were present at that time.

A video of a group of residents protesting against the entry of the land was shared on social media and Nittambuwa police officers were also present at the time of the protest.

Our correspondent stated that the son and father who are now living on the land have been produced before the Attanagalla court and remanded on the night of the 26th for breach of peace.
