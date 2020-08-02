Riyaz+Bathiudeen+brought+to+the+Presidential+Commission+to+make+a+statement

Riyaz Bathiudeen, the brother of former MP Rishad Bathiudeen, who is in the custody of the CID, was brought to the Police Investigation Unit of the Presidential Commission appointed to Investigate the Easter Attacks at around 9 am today to record a statement.



Our correspondent stated that he was taken back at around 3 pm after recording his statements for nearly 5 hours.



Rev. Madille Pannaloka Thero also visited the Police Investigation Unit of the Presidential Commission appointed to Investigate the Easter Attack today to make statements.