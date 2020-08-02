Heavy+rains+in+many+parts+of+the+country+in+the+next+36+hours

The meteorology department predicts heavy showers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northern, North Central and North Western provinces and in the Trincomalee, Galle and Matara districts during the next 36 hours.



Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Center stated that the fishing and naval community should be vigilant as the winds around the coastal areas could increase from Mannar to Pottuvil via Chilaw, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.