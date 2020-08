Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that in order to save the youth from the menace of drugs, the underworld must be suppressed first.



The Prime Minister stated this while participating in a public meeting held in Kurunegala.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday participated in several public meetings organized in the Kurunegala District for the victory of the candidates contesting the forthcoming general elections from the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna.