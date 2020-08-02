A stimulus package in required for the country to recover from the economic crisis - Sajith (Video)

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa says that a financial stimulus package is needed for the country to recover from the economic crisis.
He said this while he was addressing a rally in Gangodawila.
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 - 22:33
