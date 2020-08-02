Two fatal accidents take the lives of three people at the same time in Gelioya (Video)

Three persons including a couple were killed in a road accident in the Gelioya Karamada area on the Gampola road in Peradeniya.



A three-wheeler that went over a pedestrian collides with a motor car as well.



The first accident occurred at 6.50 pm yesterday when a motorcycle traveling towards Gelioya knocked down a pedestrian on the Peradeniya - Gampola road in the Gelioya Karamada area.



A three wheeler traveling in the same direction had gone over the pedestrian and had collided with a car parked in front causing the second accident.



