There is no economy or party built by Ranil Wickremesinghe - P. Harrison (Video)





Here are some of the comments made by politicians on the political stage. Leader of the Jathika Jana Balawegaya Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the difference among the citizens who are looking for a handout and the leaders who are contesting the election, is that the leaders are asking the handouts in English.



Former Member of Parliament P. Harrison stated that there is no economy or party built by Ranil Wickremesinghe.



Former Member of Parliament D V Chanaka has stated that the candidates of the United National Party and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya are blaming each other.



Former Member of Parliament Roshan Ranasinghe stated that the thieves were protected by the previous rulers of Polonnaruwa.



Former President Maithripala Sirisena who participated in a public meeting stated that the country can be built only if we unite. Minister Wimal Weerawansa stated that there is no point in attacking those in his own camp instead of those outside.





