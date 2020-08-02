Enhanced+showery+condition+today

The showery condition over the island, particularly in the south-western parts is expected to enhance to some extent today (29), says the Department of Meteorology.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Northern and Eastern provinces too.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in elsewhere in the evening or night.



Very heavy rainfalls of more than 150 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Heavy rainfalls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in the Northern, North-central and North- western provinces and in the Trincomalee district.



The wind speed can increase up to 60 to 70 kmph at times in the Southern province and the Polonnaruwa and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.