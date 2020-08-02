One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,810

An arrival from the UAE tested positive for Covid-19 increasing the total infected in Sri Lanka to 2,810.
All presently under quarantine, four of them are returnees from the United Arab Emirates and the other a contact of an infected person at the rehabilitation centre at Senapura.
A total of 503 remain under medical care, while 2,296 have gained complete recovery.
