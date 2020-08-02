Postal+voting+today+in+Rajanganaya

The postponed postal voting in the Rajanganaya divisional secretariat area takes place today (29).



The Election Commission says the voting will happen from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm at the divisional secretariat, office of the Medical Officer of Health and the zonal education office.



Meanwhile, police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne told the media in Colombo yesterday that nearly 84,000 law enforcement officers will be deployed for duty at the General Election.